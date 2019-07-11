EDITORIAL: Reform IEBC now

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is rarely in the news these days but this is not to mean that the need to reform it has been passed by time.

This led to calls for the IEBC to be reformed before a repeat election was conducted. Although that did not happen, the fact that the electorate want a clean and credible electoral agency remains as urgent now as it was then. Already, the ongoing dispute over the recruitment of the next CEO is a pointer to the high-stake power games at the polls agency ahead of the next General Election, which may appear far now. However, the systemic weaknesses at the IEBC are still intact yet the much-needed institutional reforms have been abandoned, yet the consequences of inaction are all to clear for all.