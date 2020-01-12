Editorials EDITORIAL: Resolve pay dispute

We are hardly into the New Year and public university lecturers have issued a strike threat over a h8.8 billion pay offer by the government.

Every Kenyan knows the risks of frequent strikes in our various sectors hence we urge both the government and the lecturers to resolve the matter amicably.

Our children cannot afford to miss classes merely because one party has failed to meet its end of the bargain.

According to the University Staff Academic Union, the government has failed to failing to honour the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

On its part, the Ministry of Education has remained non-committal on whether the cash offer is still on the table.

The CBA that was signed in October last year was supposed to be implemented from last month.

The union has threatened to withdraw the services of its members from the institution on January 20 and plans to issue the seven-day strike notice today. It accuses the ministry of diverting the money meant for them to other uses.