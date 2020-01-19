Editorials EDITORIAL: Resolve trade dispute

The trade row that has erupted between Kenya and neighbour Uganda does not augur well for the region and should be resolved quickly.

In a protest note to Nairobi, Kampala has demanded the immediate release of a consignment of milk that was seized by Kenyan officials over alleged quality concerns.

Uganda is Kenya’s biggest trading partner in the East African Community market hence any differences between the two have a major effect on their respective citizens.

Kenyan imports from Uganda more than doubled between 2016 and 2017 from Sh19.28 billion in 2016 to Sh42.04 billion 2017. As at 2018, imports from Uganda to Kenya stood at Sh41.94 billion. Exports to Uganda from Kenya on the other hand dropped from Sh62.16 billion in 2016 to Sh61.88 billion in 2018.

According to Uganda, Kenyan officials seized milk products worth over Sh36 million ($360,000), claiming that they were contraband, counterfeit and substandard.

