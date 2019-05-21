Editorials EDITORIAL: Review gambling stance

A betting shop in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

There has been a lot of talk already regarding negative aspects of gambling in the country, including its addictive effects on the population, especially the youth.

The gambling sector is still expanding and the matter is not something that will likely go away soon. Yet the issues around gambling, including addiction, need to be addressed urgently.

However, the way the authorities have been dealing with the matter leaves a lot to be desired. The government has made a number of pronouncements and proposed measures to tackle the crisis in the recent past, including the requirement for betting firms to apply afresh for operating licences beginning January.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary repeated the assertion that betting firms owe the Kenya Revenue Authority Sh26 billion in unpaid taxes. He accused the firms of using the courts to frustrate the taxman and other regulatory agencies.

Amid the raging legal battles in the industry, what is clear is that the government ought to weigh the implications of each action that it takes -- even when such is justifiable. It makes sense to approach the matter in a wholesome and strategic way so that proper regulation and crackdown on illegal practices do not end up being a cat-and-mouse game with legitimate players.