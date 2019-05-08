Editorials EDITORIAL: Roads need instant fines

A road accident scene. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Road carnage remains a significant contributor to deaths in Kenya, and costing the country significantly by claiming the lives of the most active ages that contribute to economic activities.

Initiatives to improve safety, such as the proposal to fine offending motorists on the spot, have not borne fruit because the relevant government agencies take too long to roll them out.

As a result, drivers who pose a threat to other road users go unpunished largely due to failure to implement the programmes put in place to enforce compliance.

It is telling that six months after courts paved the way for offending motorists to be fined on the spot, the National Transport and Safety Authority is yet to put in place the mechanism to turn this idea into reality.

The result has been that impunity continues on Kenyan roads while traffic police officers have taken advantage of the lacuna to either extort motorists or remand them unnecessarily.

As Kenyans join the rest of the world in marking the UN Road Safety Week, the NTSA should move with speed to enforce the court ruling as one step to making roads safer for all.