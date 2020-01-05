Editorials EDITORIAL: Scale up tourism menu

The move by the Kenya Tourism Board to roll out diverse products in a bid to woo more visitors is a step in the right direction.

According to the organisation, it has launched new offerings that include mountaineering, cuisine, horticulture and lake tourism.

Having a broad spectrum on offer will ultimately ensure that the country attracts a broad array of visitors.

The many years we have solely focused on our national parks left us sitting in a comfort zone that would only derail efforts to grow the sector if we fail to adopt other products.

There is urgent need for diversity on the menu away from the popular Safari and beach tourism.

Kenya is a country that is endowed with many more natural products that would whet the appetite of any visitor.

We support the efforts aimed at showcasing the other products the country has to offer.

The Kenya Tourism Board is on the right track as this will help it grow the country’s tourism industry.