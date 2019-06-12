Editorials EDITORIAL: Scrutinise all budgets

The Treasury, government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have formed a tendency to abuse the supplementary budget appropriation law by bringing to Parliament for rubber-stamping questionable expenditures after they have already occurred.

Article 223 of the Constitution allows the National Treasury to release to MDAs additional cash (from the Contingencies Fund) of up to 10 percent of their annual budgets and seek Parliament’s approval for it within two months of such expenditure.

Parliament on Tuesday rejected several supplementary expenditure items, among them the use of Sh126 million by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to buy vehicles for its new commissioners, arguing that cars left behind by previous commissioners were still usable.