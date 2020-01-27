Editorials EDITORIAL: Step up monitoring

CAK last week said it had fined four manufacturers a total Sh21 million for various offences. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) last week said it had fined four manufacturers a total Sh21 million for various offences, ranging from misrepresenting product quality to failing to include the name of an ingredient.

Some of these firms are makers of food products, meaning that their products are sensitive and failure to correctly label or identify the products could have misled consumers.

The decision by the regulator, therefore, goes a long way in monitoring the market, exposing offenders and punishing them to bar repeat offences and deter those who fail to live to the high standards that they have set for themselves.

It is only through such tight assessment and reining in of the manufacturers that consumers can be assured of getting the right value for the money they pay and do so in a level playground where the best product wins and buyers make decisions when all the information has been made available.

As such, the competition authority must step up monitoring to ensure that malpractices do not go unnoticed. Buyers too, as well as retailers, must join in the vigilance to ensure that all products presented in the market meet quality standards, buyer expectation and also comply with regulations.

