EDITORIAL: Step up water supply

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Step up water supplyMonday, May 25, 2020 0:01
As the country continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, there are many hurdles that continue to slow down the critical fight.
Among the key measures rolled out by the government in curbing the spread of the disease is frequent handwashing with soap or the use of sanitiser. Others are social distancing, wearing of face masks, working from home, restriction of movement in some counties, closure of schools, religious facilities, bars and restaurants to avoid gatherings, and a nationwide dusk to dawn curfew.
But with the ongoing heavy rains and floods wreaking havoc in parts of the country, damage to the water infrastructure has resulted in many Kenyans lacking access to the vital commodity for their day-to-day livelihoods.
We urge the government to hasten the repair of the damaged infrastructure and to also ensure that areas that have previously faced acute water shortages are assisted.
While it is imperative that Kenyans adopt the measures rolled by the government in combating the disease, no effort should be spared in helping them achieve this goal by offering them the required assistance.
For example, using water bowsers to supply the commodity to slum dwellers should be stepped up while digging of bore holes would go a long way in assisting those living in water deficit areas.
Supply of safe water remains critical in winning the war against coronavirus hence the urgent need to address the prevailing shortages quickly.
In the Headlines
State starts distribution of 6kg cooking gas to familiesBy LYNET IGADWAH
2 hours ago
Treasury to purchase 400 cars from local assemblersBy CONSTANT MUNDA
2 hours ago
Shelter Afrique offers realtors Sh3.1bn reliefBy JAMES KARIUKI
2 hours ago
Family Bank books 85pc rise in profit on improved lendingBy OTIATO GUGUYU
1 day ago