EDITORIAL: Stipend audit timely

The audit to remove the dead from the government registry of old people who receive the Sh2,000 monthly stipend was long overdue.

The audit to remove the dead from the government registry of old people who receive the Sh2,000 monthly stipend was long overdue. It is not right that younger dependants or other ineligible parties could be receiving the payout. There are many deserving senior citizens who have been missing out because of irregularities and corruption.

In addition to the audit, the State ought to ensure that dependants and other parties do not rob taxpayers once the true beneficiaries pass on.

A streamlined system should also allow new deserving cases to be added promptly.

The government would do well to also to deal with frequent delays in disbursing the cash. In the past, beneficiaries have waited for as long as nine months, as the government drags its feet for one reason or the other.

Even when there are internal processes that need to be reformed and improved, there is a need to ensure the money is disbursed efficiently and predictably. Ideally, the payments ought to be regular, coordinated, predictable and free from favouritism.

The government should be keen to ensure that the programme works properly and could even promote it as a yardstick for other countries on social welfare.