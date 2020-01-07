Editorials EDITORIAL: Tackle terror threat

Plumes of smoke billow from the Manda Naval Base in Lamu County after an Al-Shabaab attack on January 5, 2020. The Kenya Defence Forces says five Shabaab fighters were killed. PHOTO | COURTESY

The recent spate of terror attacks by Al-Shabaab in the country calls for urgent action from security agents to restore normalcy and pre-empt attacks.

On Sunday, the terrorist group attacked a military base used by both US and Kenyan forces in Manda Island, Lamu County. Two US military contractors and a serviceman were killed. The attack has demonstrated how the group has become so audacious and foolhardy as to invade military infrastructure.

Last week, the group attacked a bus in Lamu, taking three innocent lives. And on Tuesday, three civilian lives were lost as two suspected militants attempted to invade Dadaab in Garissa County.

Whereas the work already done by security agencies, especially in securing Kenyans during the festive season is commendable, a lot more still needs to be done to make the country more secure and to stop the terrorists before they attack. To achieve this, the police and intelligence agencies should work together to increase vigilance to prevent further attacks.

At the same time, Kenyans should be more vigilant and report suspicious individuals or activities.

