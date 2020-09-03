Editorials EDITORIAL: Take care with nightclubs

The push to open bars and nightclubs, just like all other businesses, is a good step but must be approached with a lot of caution.

It is true that the continued closure is killing some investments and jobs. Action to save further loss is welcome.

Kenya shut bars on March 22 as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19 resulting in massive disruption on alcohol value chain that is heavily dependent on bars and restaurants.

Alcohol manufacturers and distributors are warning that continued closure of bars will cost workers, sorghum farmers and government Sh9.1 billion and 57,000 jobs in three months to September.

Stakeholders should now come up with the right measures to limit resurgence of corona cases and work closely with authorities to ensure compliance.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his last address asked bar owners and the Ministry of Health to jointly develop guidelines that would promote social distance and hygiene in the quest to strike a balance between promoting the hospitality industry and curbing the spread of Covid-19.

In a bid to save the jobs and businesses, we risk losing the progress Kenya has made in curbing the spread of the virus.