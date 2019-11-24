Ideas & Debate Adopt practical climate change action

FILE PHOTO | NMG

The 25th Conference of the Parties Meeting under the aegis of the United Nations of Climate Convention on Climate Change will be held from December 2nd to 19th in Chile. It seeks to ensure full operationalisation of the Climate Change Agreement adopted in 2015 in Paris, France.

A central pillar of that agreement was the requirement that all countries determine, commit and communicate the action they would take to address the climate change challenge. This was to take the form of national determined contributions (NDCs).

The initial period of the commitments was for five years ending in 2020. Consequently, at the 26th Conference of the Parties meeting next year in Glasgow, new commitments are expected. Kenya committed to greenhouse gas emission reduction by at least 30 percent from the business as usual status by at 2030. Reports indicate that the country is making progress in dealing meeting its commitments.

However, in Kenya, as in the rest of the world, the crisis is not reducing. Instead it is becoming more acute. Normally this period in the country’s calendar is one of short rains. The country has largely experienced long and sustained rains in November.

The key concern is why the commitments made internationally are not translating to tangible results on the ground. Recently, a group of scientists signed onto a declaration on this issue, decrying the lack of action.

Coming from around 20 countries and comprising climate scientists, physicists, biologists and engineers complained that despite clear scientific evidence and continued research, governments were not doing enough to deal with the crisis that posed fundamental threat to humanity.

They went as far as calling for civil disobedience and mass protests to force the hands of governments to be more focused and concerted in their response measures.

The international meetings on climate change are necessary for drawing attention to the global climate change challenge and the need for international action. However, since the adoption of the Paris Accord, climate change seems to have been normalised.

The recent pronouncement by the US that it intends to pull out of the accord within the next one year based on the economic burden it places on its citizens, serves to demonstrate the political controversies around international negotiations and action relating to climate change.

The continent of Africa is acknowledged as an insignificant contributor to greenhouse emissions but suffers disproportionately from the effects of climate change. However, the debate about translating this recognition into practical action through greater financial support for adaptation is frustrating.

Time has come to change tact. Countries must focus much more on their national actions. The focus must be more on concrete practical steps to enable local communities respond and adapt to what is now a true ecological crisis.

Last week, the paradox and reality of climate change was captured by a public official in the occurrence of drought followed by floods within the space of ten days in the country this year.

Unlike a decade ago, the problem is not lack of awareness or lack of adequate policies and laws. On awareness, while not all Kenyans may know the technical issues around climate change and some of discussions at the conference of the parties, or the transition from the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Agreement, they will be too familiar with the changing weather patterns and their impacts on livelihoods.

Crop failure, livestock deaths, perennial droughts and floods, amongst others have become associated with changing weather patterns in the country. Many are aware that something is wrong hence the need for concerted action to respond to these changes.