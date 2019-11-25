Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Cuts hurting Judiciary

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya is going through a difficult economic period and the government knows where the tough conditions are hurting most following its recent move to slash budgetary allocations to State agencies, ministries and departments as the reality of the growing fiscal deficit dawn on the Treasury.

The drastic Budget cuts come in the wake of failed austerity measures as the revenue leakages in the public sector and rising debt persist.

However, the recent public outcry by Chief Justice David Maraga over an onslaught on the Judiciary through attempted meddling and slashing of funds should send the alarm bells ringing. Last week, Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi reinforced the message before Parliament.

The proposal to reduce the Judiciary’s budget by Sh2.9 billion after an allocation of only Sh18.9 billion which fell far short of its Sh33.3 billion target is a recipe for a crisis. The Judiciary has been on the right track, clearing a backlog of cases to ensure timely service delivery.

The Treasury should look elsewhere for Budget cuts, especially on non-essential expenses such as foreign benchmarking trips, entertainment and other claims by State officers, including MPs, that are avoidable.