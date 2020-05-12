Ideas & Debate Flagging key points in Kenya’s Covid-19 fight

Kenya appears to be managing the virus invasion fairly well. FILE PHOTO | NMG

I started tracking Coronavirus in January this year when it became apparent that the virus would significantly impact Chinese economic performance and by extension that of the entire world. My interest in the subject was impacts on oil industry. And the virus rapidly spread from China, through Europe, USA, finally landing in Kenya in mid-March. As we enter the third month, Kenya had recorded 672 Covid-19 related cases and 32 deaths.

Statistically, and by any global comparison, Kenya appears to be managing the virus invasion fairly well, considering our socio-economic challenges. It is also apparent that Kenya had a ready Covid-19 defensive plan to be launched immediately the virus landed in Kenya, and this in itself was a winning point.

Kenya strategised on quick early restrictive measures which were stepped up as circumstances warranted, while embarking on a hygiene and social distancing campaign, all aimed at forestalling a costly and painful national virus disaster.

All this while avoiding the possibility of an economically crippling total nationwide lockdown. Initial communication by the Covid-19 team was definitely impactful and effective.

We are now entering the third month which will be characterised by “restlessness” as Kenyans’ capacity to endure continued restrictions wear off with attention and compliance waning. It is important that the Covid-19 team improves their public communication and messaging to fit evolving public “moods” as the virus enters a prolonged and difficult cycle.

Messaging should be a sustained “cause and effect” narrative that is empathic, and easy to understand and appreciate. Kenyans need a clearer idea of exactly where we are in this crisis, how much longer we are likely to be with the virus, and how socio-economic impacts will be addressed.

So far, the travel cessation planning and enforcement has been effective and facts-based, with clear objectives of preventing the virus spread beyond the affected locations. Protection of agricultural counties from the virus invasion has helped to maintain fairly smooth fresh food supply and distribution.

The Northern Corridor (Mombasa to Uganda) cargo transportation is certainly the new hotspot needing joint attention by the governments of Kenya and Uganda.

The corridor truck drivers should be accorded maximum support and appreciation as they carry out a very difficult and essential service. This may also be the time to mainstream the new Naivasha ICD to handle transit import/export cargo to reduce transit trucking distance and virus exposure, while relieving a virus overwhelmed Mombasa Port.

Tanzania is definitely emerging as a virus high risk neighbour considering the country’s weak approach and attitudes towards the Covid-19 problem. Maximum Tanzania border surveillance is a must.

As we enter the third month, sustained and expanded virus testing is the topmost priority for the Covid-19 team.

This will establish the true extent of the virus spread in Kenya and also provide a roadmap for relaxing restrictions for a return to normalcy. In respect of Covid-19 budgets, priorities should be prioritised on mass testing, maintenance of health support workers, and the sustenance of populations in localised lockdowns and quarantines.