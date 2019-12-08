Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Gas measures welcome

The increase in gas uptake shows that Kenyans have confidence in the product.

Reports that consumption of gas increased in the first nine months of the year are a welcome development.

The rise has been attributed to rising consumer confidence in the gas products following the adoption of regulatory measures aimed at curbing illicit trade.

The trend just goes to show how enforcing rules and regulations can go a long way in bettering the welfare of the consumers.

Major gas market players had expressed concern that unscrupulous traders were tampering with cylinders and filling them thus posing a serious risk to the lives of users.

Government data shows that households consumed 26 percent more LPG in the period to September compared to the same period in 2018.

The 249.5 tonnes of LPG that were consumed in the first nine months were 6.7 times more than the average price having risen by Sh9 to Sh2,176.80 this year for a 13-kilogramme cylinder of cooking gas.