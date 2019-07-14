Ideas & Debate LETTERS: Improving guards’ welfare crucial in reforms

Private security guards man the entrance of to a home in Runda Estate in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The perception of a private security guard as a zero qualification and low threshold individual is at the heart of the many challenges facing the industry today.

The sector that employs up to 700,000 people has been critical for Kenya’s security management. It has, however, hardly received the recognition it needs to turn into a probable and desirable career path and a dependable public safety and security institution.

There has been an ascendancy in conversation about the industry of late particularly with the appointment of Fazul Mahamed as CEO to the Private Security Regulatory Authority and the controversial debate on the arming of guards.

The vast majority of guards are underemployed, overworked and unrecognised. Ironically, they often find themselves behind bars as first suspects in many crimes with perhaps thousands in remand awaiting trial in cases where they have been granted bail but can hardly afford.

Yet, in the last 10 to 15 years, the expectations of who a guard should be have risen steadily. Guarding has demands on it now that go beyond “a watchman”. The modern guard is expected to be knowledgeable and aware, mere presence is no longer enough.

advertisement

The threat of terrorism has been the single most influence on the industry in recent years. It led to a doubling down on numbers of guards, introduction of searches and basic equipment, redefining the basic expectations for security work.

The latest terror attack at 14 Riverside Drive brought out the need for guards who can observe and have situational awareness including the need for suspect profiling.

The Kenyan public has also become sensitised of its rights and expectations leading to demand for better service delivery regardless of who is offering it. Guards are no longer just security personnel but are now veritable public relations and customer care agents.

The introduction of technology especially public surveillance systems at almost every public space is also rapidly changing the basic requirements a guard needs to enter the workplace. Capacity to do basic monitoring and reporting through technology is becoming fundamental.

However, save for Rebecca Kerubo who had the public weigh in on her side when she infamously got into a situation with the then Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza, few are the stories of guards having their rights, dignity or pride acknowledged.

When teachers or nurses issue a strike notice, national attention is mobilised to the cause and more often they get national redress. If teachers and nurses are critical to the nation, security guards are absolutely critical.

Withdrawal of guards from their assignments for just a day would leave the nation at such risk that it is inevitable some threats would be realised. Businesses like banks and media houses would shut down, malls would be inaccessible while vandalism and burglary would lead to unquantifiable losses.

But the public and leaders know it’s almost impossible to have the kind of solidarity in the industry required to achieve a real general strike. The fragmentation in the industry makes it almost impossible to consolidate and mobilise action. The horrible labour practices therein that make summary dismissal the order of the day would make it almost impossible to galvanise action without the prospect of massive job losses.

Kenyans need to rise to the occasion for the private security guards. With Regulations for the operationalisation of the Act and Authority expected soon from Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, some critical changes are bound to take place. These will affect the level of service and the immediate threats and risks to our security.

The welfare of the guards need to also be a critical consideration in the changes. Guards earning a living wage as Kenya National Private Security Workers Union (KNPSWU) Secretary- General Isaac Andabwa is demanding will lead to better service and security for the public and a dignified living for guards.

It is sad that those we have hired to protect our lives, property and information are some of the most vulnerable and undignified people in our society. While a strike notice for more pay is understandable, one demanding payment of a minimum wage is a stain on the conscience of the nation.