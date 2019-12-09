Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Intensify war on fakes

Fake mobile phones in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Although various government agencies, led by the Anti-Counterfeit Agency and the Kenya Bureau of Standards have been on the warpath against fake products that are finding their way into the Kenyan market, a lot more still needs to be done.

The problem with fake goods is that they not only pose a danger to public health and safety, they also drive genuine businesses out of business, denying job opportunities to thousands of Kenyans. Many fake goods importers also find illegal ways to sneak these goods into the country without paying all the requisite duties, meaning that the country is exposed to double jeopardy.

In the past, beer manufacturers, book publishers and battery makers were among those hardest hit by fake products in the market. Now, manufacturers of solar panels are feeling the heat of the unfair competition posed by counterfeit gadgets, which have driven down consumer appetite for solar power despite its advantages for both domestic and commercial users of these products. And because buyers have no way of distinguishing the genuine article from the counterfeit one, they have lost faith even in the legitimate products. This is a concern that all government agencies engaged in enforcement of standards and compliance must step in to address in public interest.