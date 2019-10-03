Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: MCAs must justify perks

A county assembly. MCAs spent Sh8.6 billion in the 12 months to June. FILE PHOTO | NMG

That 2,243 county assembly members (MCAs) have had a busy working year is not in doubt.

The proof is in the Sh8.6 billion they gobbled up in the 12 months to June, seemingly sitting in assemblies for long hours debating and passing motions and bills for development.

And when ideas were not forthcoming from the assemblies they travelled abroad for infamous benchmarking.

The massive expenditure would be nothing to raise eyebrows about but for the fact that in that period most of their constituents saw their welfare deteriorate.

As the elected officials collect their fat allowances month after month, citizens in their wards go without adequate health facilities, proper sewerage system and access roads. Many also pay an arm and a leg for water as the promise of piped water remains just that — a pipe dream. Let’s not even mention the perennial headache that is garbage collection.

advertisement