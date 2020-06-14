Ideas & Debate Stimulus package good for business confidence

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani in his office in Nairobi last Monday. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A month on from the first round fiscal interventions to cushion the economy from hardships brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, President Uhuru Kenyatta pronounced himself over a new rescue package as the government shores up its support to the economy.

While Kenya’s ability is limited compared to our advanced peers, the Sh53.7 billion or an equivalent 0.6 percent of gross domestic product is progressive and will revive dipping business confidence.

The plan follows fiscal interventions under the 2020 Tax Laws (Amendment) Act which among other things boosted individual incomes through waivers and reduction to Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and resident income tax/corporation tax.

Further, the earlier measures made reviews to the regime taxing small and medium enterprises (SMEs), increasing the scope of turnover tax (ToT) to businesses grossing up to Sh50 million while raising the minimum threshold of businesses accommodated in the tax bracket to Sh1 million from the previous Sh500,000.

Principles of economic stimulus have always dictated that rescue plans must be sector-specific and Kenya’s plan has not fallen off the grade.

advertisement

The Sh53.7 billion is to be channelled to eight thematic areas, comprising industries which have taken a direct hit from the pandemic. Tourism is, for instance, set to benefit from Sh5.9 billion in direct support, including Sh3 billion as soft loans to hotels. The direct support to the hospitality industry is expected to fund renovations and anchor business continuity. The support to the sector is moreover geared at preserving jobs as the majority of businesses remain closed amid disruption to both domestic and international travel.

A combined Sh.13.5 billion has been set aside for liquidity support, with Sh513 million to be channelled towards the purchase of 400 locally assembled vehicles by government. This plan is set to go a long way in instilling local industry confidence and anchoring the Buy Kenya Build Kenya (BKBK) vision. Moreover, Sh10 billion has been set aside for VAT refunds and the clearance of supplier pending bills.

Direct injection of cash flows to businesses who find themselves on the ropes from the ensuing pandemic is timely.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge, citing an April study by McKinsey, recently warned that three quarters of the country’s MSMEs could fold by the end of June without optimal support by actors.

A majority of the respondents — 52 percent — in the McKinsey survey were unsure of business confidence levels while 16 percent were pessimistic about what’s to come.

The economic rescue package, however, addresses the looming challenges by, among others, setting aside Sh3 billion as seed money to support the creation of a Treasury-backed SME credit guarantee scheme which will support further liquidity to local businesses.

A credit guarantee scheme will serve as a risk assurance policy to commercial banks who will then find comfort in extending new credit lines to SMEs.

SMEs are central to the Kenyan economy, contributing nearly one third of the country’s GDP.

The businesses are also the greatest contributor to employment in the country. Formal jobs growth has shrunk in recent years.

Data from the 2020 Economic Survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) put jobs from the informal sector at 15.1 million or 83.4 percent of employment in the country.

To ensure the continuity of the SMEs in the country, commercial banks, State agencies and development partners must now shore up funding for the credit guarantee scheme for the preservation of not just small businesses but the economy at large.

The planned economic stimulus is expected to complement other recent measures geared at preventing the Covid-19 pandemic crisis from growing into an economic depression.

In March, the CBK instructed commercial banks to restructure all current loans to cushion borrowers from potential loan defaults across the pandemic.

As of the end of April, the CBK reported that loans valued at Sh273.1 billion had been restructured, including Sh102.5 billion worth of personal/household loans.

Additional funds released for onward lending to SMEs from the lowering of the commercial banks cash reserve ratio (CRR) to 4.25 percent in March hit Sh29.1 billion at the end of April out of a possible Sh35.2 billion.

Combined with recent adjustments to the Central Bank Rate (CBR) to seven percent, credit flow to the private sector has continued uninterrupted and rose to nine percent in April.

With the economic recovery plan now stitched up and ready to go, attention will now turn to when the eventual re-opening happens.

The President has the unenviable task of having to balance between an economic rebound and the retention of Covid-19 containment measures.

After the loosening of restriction measures, debate will shift to efforts to scale up enterprise.