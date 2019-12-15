Ideas & Debate LETTERS: Urgent reforms needed at KRA, Helb

Higher Education Loans Board applicants being served in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It is unfortunate that the government is using “tricks” to stay afloat given the liquidity challenges faced by the Treasury. It is indeed inhuman that loyal taxpayers have to bear the brunt of self-inflicted financial “injuries” precipitated by sub-optimal governmental decisions

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in its quest to meet the tax collection short-falls has tended to irregularly inflate tax obligations leading to the snowball in the tax arbitration case-load.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has threatened to expose and “shame” education loan “defaulters.” It is threatening to use “uncivil” means yet it can obtain professional advice on how to undertake a “clean” debt collection process.

The government regulatory agencies, notably the KRA and HELB, are populated by professionals who require re-training or expulsion to ensure Kenyans get the requiste service.

You will find inaccurancies in tax records in KRA and loyal tax-paying Kenyans end up queing for tax compliance certificates and are some times advised of unjustifiable tax liabilities.

There are instances whereby the HELB will issue a loan clearance certificate but still continue sending reminders to the very same loanees about their loan “default” status.

Why can’t these agencies fully digitize and establise robust “zero-defect” processes?

It is high time Kenyans demand quality services from its regulatory agencies. They should insist on functional contact centres and prompt issue resolution. The “tail should stop wagging the dog.” These agencies should employ top of the breed professionals capable of delivering quality services to all Kenyans with fairness.

PoliticaL appointees should be removed from such important institutions.

Whenever you see the long queues in KRA and HELB, it speaks of inefficiencies and laxity in the institutions.

The President is the chief custodian of the Kenya citizen and it can be great if he takes action and demands efficient service delivery by these two cardinal under-performing agencies.

Their respective staff and directors should be vetted with a view to only retaining those with skills and capabilities to deliver on their mandate.