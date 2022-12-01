Companies Court gives job back to sacked TSC deputy chief

Court gives back job to sacked TSC deputy chief. PHOTO | POOL

By LYNET IGADWAH

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to reinstate Kennedy Juma Mulunda as deputy commission secretary with immediate effect.

The court found that Dr Mulunda was unfairly dismissed over claims of soliciting for tenders from principals, corruption and abuse of office without being accorded fair hearing.

In its judgement delivered yesterday, the court faulted the TSC for its hurried decision to terminate his employment based on findings by an investigative committee.

“The petitioner is hereby reinstated back to his position as deputy commission secretary with the TSC without loss of salary, benefits or work entitlements,” said Justice Monica Mbaru in her judgement.

The decision is a major win for Dr Mulunda who was sacked in June and another person named to fill up his position.

In his petition, he notes his troubles started on October 28 last year when while on official duty in Geneva, Switzerland he received a Whatsapp message from the TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia alleging there were reports that he had intimidated some principals and bursars in Western and Nyanza regions.

Dr Mulunda had been accused of coercing principals from various public schools to award tenders to companies associated with him .

