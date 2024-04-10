TikTok moderation firm on the spot over explicit content

A company licensed by TikTok to moderate content in Kenya has found itself on the receiving end from lawmakers, who accuse it of sleeping on the job.

Members of the National Assembly Public Petitions Committee bombarded Majorel Kenya Ltd with questions for failing to moderate content deemed obscene.

Appearing before the committee that is considering a petition seeking to stop TikTok from operating locally was Majorel Kenya Ltd Director Sven de Cauter.

The lawmakers demanded to be informed what the firm is doing to ensure content released for public consumption meets the set standards.

