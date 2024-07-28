Accor opens new Nairobi hotel targeting diplomats, tourists

Hospitality group Accor has opened its 105-room Gem Forest Hotel along Nairobi’s Limuru Road, marking the ninth property it manages in Kenya’s competitive market.

The property, built at a cost of $30 million (Sh3.9 billion), is targeting clients from the diplomatic community who mostly live and reside in the neighbouring estates of Gigiri, Runda, Muthaiga, Rosslyn and Nyari.

"We expect diplomats to be among our biggest clients, Gigiri is home to many embassies, so they are a primary focus,” said Jigar Patel, the owner of the hotel.

“At the same time, our property is stunning, catering to business travellers, diplomats, and tourists alike."

The location of the hotel is expected to help it attract United Nations and non-governmental organisations delegates as well as consultants, contractors, diplomats, leisure visitors and the local community.

Luxurious experience

Gem Forest Hotel is close to Nairobi’s city centre, the Village Market shopping and recreation complex, and the UN agencies including the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep).

The hotel is a boutique, design-oriented establishment, promising a unique and luxurious experience for its guests.

Its 10-storey structure offers a view of the Karura Forest. The property seeks to assure its guests of their safety through investment in security.

“We have invested significantly in security, the entire ground floor features bulletproof glass,” Mr Patel said.

Guests at the hotel can indulge in an Indian-inspired dining experience at the Kahani Restaurant, which offers modern Indian dishes, a buffet breakfast, and a curated selection of international and local cuisine.

The hotel also boasts a swimming pool, a gym, and conference spaces with a combined capacity to seat up to 80 guests.

Travel industry

Gem Forest Hotel is the ninth property to be managed by Accor in Kenya. The hospitality group’s other establishments in the country are Movenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi, Fairmont The Norfolk, ibis Styles Nairobi Westlands, Mercure Nairobi Upper Hill, Pullman Nairobi Upper Hill, Fairmont Mara Safari Club, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club and Novotel Nairobi Westlands.

Investments in hotels has continued to grow at a time when the global travel industry has recovered from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, with hospitality brands competing for a share of the domestic and foreign client base.

The JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi, with 315 rooms and 51 serviced apartments, opened in March in a move that expanded the city’s bed capacity.

Among the new hotels that opened in Kenya last year is the 100-room Dusit Princess Residences Westlands, the 128-room Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Nairobi and the 20-room JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge.