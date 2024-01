Companies AFC directors among defaulters of Sh3bn, auditor says

Nancy Gathungu, Auditor-General of the Republic of Kenya gives a speech during a workshop at Fairmont Norfolk Hotel, Nairobi on September 4, 2023. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By BRIAN AMBANI

More by this Author

Six directors of the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) have defaulted on Sh35.82 million which they took from the company, but has now been deemed unrecoverable, making them among borrowers who have defaulted on loans worth Sh3.06 billion.

Read the full story here.