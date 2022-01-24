Companies Agency denies putting public funds in personal account

Activist Okiya Omtatah at Milimani Law Court on September 14, 2018. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary State agency has dismissed claims of transferring millions of public funds to a personal account where there are no checks and prone to abuse.

In response to a case filed by Okiya Omtatah, Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) says the claims by the activist are baseless and the organisation can account for every penny received from the National Treasury.

Mr Omtatah petitioned the High Court last week to freeze an account at Stanbic Bank arguing that it is a personal account used to handle public funds. Justice Esther Maina certified the case as urgent and scheduled the hearing for today.

IGRTC chief executive officer Peter Leley further said a letter referred to by Mr Omtatah, which he wrote to Stanbic in December, was meant to facilitate credits of Monica Wambua’s account.

This was to enable her hold imprest and to conveniently undertake her duties. Ms Wambua is the committee’s assistant director and Mr Omtatah says that more than Sh180 million have been channelled to her personal account.

“The nature of the specific bank account at Stanbic Bank was what was making it difficult for the 2nd respondent (Ms Wambua) to access the funds in her account,” Mr Leley said.

His lawyer Danstan Omari further asked the court to dismiss the case saying the activist has sued him in his personal capacity instead of official capacity as the CEO of the agency.