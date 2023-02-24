Companies Air France-KLM sees 19pc more bookings in Kenya this year

KLM planes parked at the Schiphol Airport, in the outskirts of Amsterdam, on March 18, 2020. PHOTO | AFP

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author

Air France-KLM projects to grow its passenger seats in Kenya by 19 percent this year compared to 2022, driven by increasing business travel.

The airline anticipates pent-up demand post-August election that usually slows down arrivals and renewed interest in Kenya as a destination after the pandemic season that saw air travel fall sharply, prompting airlines to cut capacity.

“Kenya and the region remain a top priority of our network, and we shall continue to provide a high-frequency network...to connect Kenya to the world via our two hubs Charles De Gaulle - CDG and Schiphol,” said the carrier’s general manager Marius van der Ham.

The airline restored at least 85 percent of its capacity in the market in 2022 against the backdrop of the gradual lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions on passengers.

Corporate travellers accounted for 75 percent of the East and Southern Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana region compared to 2019. Kenya recorded 95 percent of the bookings, while Tanzania had 16 percent more, signalling an above-average segment recovery.

“For 2023, we aim to capitalise on the gains made in 2022 to further solidify our position in the East Africa market. This means we will improve our products and services, review our fare structure to match consumer needs, improve our loyalty programme, and continuously improve our airport experience by providing our customers with great support both at our departure and arrival stations,” Marius van der Ham added.

→ [email protected]