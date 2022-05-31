Companies Alchemist faces probe over racism claims

Alchemist nightclub. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author

Alchemist will be investigated by Nairobi County authorities over alleged racism claims after a video emerged on social media where a reveller was turned back from a queue allegedly for being black.

The video shot on May 20 sparked public outrage on social media. The nightclub said Tuesday it had shut its doors ahead of the probe by Nairobi County officials.

"After careful consultations with Nairobi County Government, the Alchemist has agreed to close its doors while a thorough investigation is conducted over the next few days," said the club in a statement.

"The investigations that will be conducted by the Nairobi County government will review the night of May 20, to determine if the guests in question were denied entry."

The video which circulated on social media captured staff at the club appearing to turn back a black me to a separate queue from one queue which appeared to be dominated by white revellers allegedly because of his race.

"This is racist... I wanted to record," a reveller was heard saying in the video circulating on social media.

The club said yesterday it welcomed the probe and added it did not condone the behaviour.

"Based on the results of this investigation Nairobi County Government officials will advise on the next step and procedures," said the club.

"We welcome the investigation and we I'll wait for their results."