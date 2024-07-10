Bamburi now issues eviction notice to ‘illegal’ sand dealers

Listed cement manufacturer Bamburi has issued an eviction notice to sand dealers, transporters and traders who have allegedly encroached part of its land next to its factory in Mavoko, Machakos County.

In the notice issued on Wednesday, the firm asked the traders to immediately cease operations on the land and remove all the structures they had erected on it within three months or face eviction.

Bamburi chief executive officer Mohit Kapoor said the squatters' group, identified as Marimbeti Self Help Group, has unlawfully occupied the parcel without authority or license under any law.

“Take notice that you are in unlawful occupation of LR.NO.18696/3 AND LR 18696/4 in Machakos County (the land) owned by Bamburi Cement PLC without express/lawful authority or without any right or license under any law,” wrote Mr Kapoor in the notice copied to Mavoko Deputy County Commissioner as well as to the OCPD Athi River Division.

“Take notice that at the expiry of three months, we shall evict you without any further reference to you at your costs and peril.”

The notice rekindles memories of recent evictions effected by yet another cement manufacturer – the East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) – in the same Mavoko area after hundreds of squatters were accused of failing to regularise their plots.

The cement manufacturer's board of directors had earlier in 2019 resolved to dispose of some of its 16,000 acres of land in Mavoko in a bid to raise Sh45 billion to settle debts and turn the company around.

The residents have, however, been crying foul over alleged land grabbers whom they say are out to disinherit them through threats and forced evictions.