Menu
alushula
By PATRICK ALUSHULA
More by this Author

Summary

  • Banks’ pre-tax profits for the seven months to July jumped 53.2 percent and surpassed last year’s full-year earnings, pointing to continued recovery from the Covid-19 menace with customers stepping up loan repayments.
  • Latest Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows pre-tax earnings in the seven months hit Sh113.4 billion to race ahead of the Sh112.8 billion posted in the full year ended December 2020.
Companies

Banks record 53pc profits increase on economic recovery

Friday October 15 2021
cbk (1)

Central Bank of Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

alushula
By PATRICK ALUSHULA
More by this Author

Summary

  • Banks’ pre-tax profits for the seven months to July jumped 53.2 percent and surpassed last year’s full-year earnings, pointing to continued recovery from the Covid-19 menace with customers stepping up loan repayments.
  • Latest Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows pre-tax earnings in the seven months hit Sh113.4 billion to race ahead of the Sh112.8 billion posted in the full year ended December 2020.

Banks’ pre-tax profits for the seven months to July jumped 53.2 percent and surpassed last year’s full-year earnings, pointing to continued recovery from the Covid-19 menace with customers stepping up loan repayments.

Latest Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows pre-tax earnings in the seven months hit Sh113.4 billion to race ahead of the Sh112.8 billion posted in the full year ended December 2020.

The jump came in a period when banks increased lending and cut the size of non-performing loans (NPLs) due to a rise in repayments and property auctions.

The latest profit translates to a 53.2 percent jump from the Sh74 billion profit that lenders returned in seven months last year when Kenya imposed Covid-19 restrictions.

Slowed lending following reduced economic activity after Kenya’s first Covid-19 case in March 2020 and costs linked to mounting defaults or provisions cut lenders’ profits 29.5 percent.

But the easing of restrictions and rollout of Covid-19 vaccines this year has triggered a gradual recovery in the economy, prompting banks to boost lending amid repayment of defaulted loans.

NPLs have dropped for the fifth consecutive month to close July at Sh433.3 billion from a peak of Sh444.2 billion in February, offering a reprieve to lenders. The fall in bad loans has seen the proportion of NPLs to the sector’s loan book fall to 13.8 per cent — the lowest in nine months. It was at 13.6 per cent last October.

Banks have expanded the loan book by Sh310.3 billion or 7.2 percent to Sh4.332 trillion between January-July, buoyed by falling loan defaults.

In the Headlines