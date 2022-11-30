Companies BasiGo boosts fleet with 15 new electric buses after new funding

A BasiGo full electric passenger bus. PHOTO | POOL

By KABUI MWANGI

Electric vehicle company BasiGo has upgraded its fleet with the shipping of 15 new electric buses that were cleared at the Port of Mombasa yesterday.

This is the largest consignment of electric buses to be brought into the region as discussions towards transitioning to clean energy continue to gather momentum.

“Fifteen electric buses have just touched down in Mombasa. This is the largest shipment of clean, electric buses to ever come into this part of the world. This is a historic step towards a new future for public transport in Africa, and BasiGo is proud to be making it happen,” said BasiGo.

The firm said the partially assembled vehicles will now be moved to the Associated Vehicle Assemblers in Mombasa for final assembly before being delivered to operators in January.

“We cannot wait to see these buses plying routes in Nairobi, providing modern, safe, affordable, electric transport to commuters on a daily basis,” said the firm. The company, which says it has already received over 100 reservations from customers, is currently deploying direct charging stations at strategic locations across the country to support the growing fleet.

BasiGo aims to have over 1,000 electric buses deployed in the country by the end of 2025.

A fortnight ago, the firm received funds amounting to Sh804.5 million from venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to aid at the beginning of local manufacturing of electric buses and charging infrastructure.

The funds brought the total investment received by the company this year to Sh1.3 billion.

Momentum has been growing for the adoption of electric vehicles in Kenya amid calls for clean energy solutions to reverse the negative effects of climate change.

Kenya, like the rest of the world, has joined in the shift to e-mobility in the global push to reduce pollution through the use of clean-powered vehicles that will significantly cut reliance on diesel and super.

