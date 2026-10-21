BAT Kenya wins debt fight with distributor

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The British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya Industrial Area plant in Nairobi.
By
Sam Kiplagat
Court Reporter
Nation Media Group
A distributor has failed to overturn a Sh56 million judgment in favour of BAT Kenya Tobacco Ltd after the Court of Appeal ruled that it had admitted owing the money.
A three-judge bench held that an arbitration clause cannot be used as a shield or delaying tactic by a debtor seeking to evade payment of an admitted debt.
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