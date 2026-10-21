Dangote buys 24pc stake of Kenya Pipeline Company

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Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.
By
Dominic Omondi
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has bought a 24.76 percent stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) from top parastatals, increasing investments by the Nigerian tycoon in Kenya.
Mr Dangote was quoted in London by Bloomberg News saying he had bought a quarter of KPC, which listed on the Nairobi bourse on March 9.
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