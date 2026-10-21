Dangote buys 24pc stake of Kenya Pipeline Company

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has bought a 24.76 percent stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) from top parastatals, increasing investments by the Nigerian tycoon in Kenya.

Mr Dangote was quoted in London by Bloomberg News saying he had bought a quarter of KPC, which listed on the Nairobi bourse on March 9.

“We bought 25 percent of their pipeline network for their distribution of petroleum products,” Bloomberg quoted Dangote at an event in London.

This makes Dangote the second largest shareholder in KPC in a deal that could offer him board seats and the ability to shape the strategic investments at the firm.

Dangote's disclosure comes two days after at least eight parastatals sold their shares, less than eight months after spending billions to buy the stock through an initial public offering.

The state-backed agencies include National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Public Servants Pension Scheme, County Workers Pension Fund and Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority.

Pension funds for Kenya Power, KPC and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) workers also participated heavily in the offer.

The KPC deal comes days after Dangote on September 30 broke ground on construction of a $16 billion (Sh2 trillion) Kenyan oil refinery in Lamu aimed at lowering East Africa's fuel costs and saving the region hard currency used to import refined products.

The billionaire wants to replicate his group's 700,000-barrel-per-day Nigerian refinery as countries including Kenya and Uganda look to start producing crude oil.

About 13 parastatals splashed Sh64.23 billion on the Kenya Pipeline IPO, earning a 38.35 percent stake in the firm.

NSSF has an estimated 23.3 percent stake in KPC, Public Servants Pension Scheme (7.94 percent), County Workers Pension Fund (2.2 percent) and Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (1.98 percent).

The IPO had to raise at least Sh53.1 billion from more than 250 investors for it to proceed, a target that has not been achieved as the offer raced to a close.

This forced the state to urge parastatals, the State-backed pension scheme and the Ugandan government to save the IPO from collapse.

At Sh9.02, the state-owned firms sold the shares at nearly the same offer price as the listing of KPC at the Nairobi bourse.

The government priced the Kenya Pipeline IPO at Sh9 per share for the offer that opened on January 19 and ran until February 24, with the shares opening trading on the Nairobi bourse on March 9.

At the end of it, Uganda, together with 13 State-backed pension schemes and agencies, pumped in Sh95.8 billion of the required Sh106.3 billion, according to confidential documents seen by the Business Daily.

NSSF bought shares worth Sh38.5 billion, followed by Uganda (Sh33 billion), Public Servants Pension Scheme (Sh13 billion), County Workers Pension Fund (Sh3.6 billion) and Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Sh3.2 billion).

On the Lamu project, Dangote, Africa's richest man, has offered regional governments a combined 30 percent stake in the Kenyan refinery, which is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

The refinery, whose shares will eventually be listed on the Nairobi bourse, is the largest-ever foreign direct investment for Kenya.

KPC net profit grew 13 percent to Sh11.58 billion in the year to June 2026, allowing the firm to splash Sh5.81 billion in dividends.

Dangote is building a growing investment footprint in Kenya, with interests spanning energy, tourism and hospitality.

His biggest bet is the planned Sh2.1 trillion oil refinery in Lamu, which is expected to serve Kenya and the wider East African market and is scheduled for completion in 2030.

Dangote has offered regional governments a combined 30 percent stake in the Kenyan refinery, which is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

The refinery, whose shares will eventually be listed on the Nairobi bourse, is the largest-ever foreign direct investment for Kenya.

Through Alterra Capital Partners, a private equity firm backed by Mr Dangote and other wealthy investors, the Nigerian billionaire has also entered Kenya's tourism industry. Africa Travel Investments, backed by Alterra, acquired 100 percent of Pollman's Tours and Safaris, one of Kenya's oldest tour operators. The transaction was valued at about Sh4 billion.

Pollman's specialises in guided safaris and sells travel packages to travel agents and tour operators globally.

Its acquisition followed Alterra's entry into Kenya's food and beverage industry, where it teamed up with Phatisa to acquire a majority stake in Java House Africa from UK-based private equity firm Actis. The value of the Java transaction was not disclosed.