Bidco Africa parts ways with three top executives

Bidco chairman Vimal Shah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

Three top three executives have left edible oil manufacturer Bidco Africa, less than two years after they joined the firm from UK multinational Diageo.

Gerald Mahinda, who was the Managing Director of Dance Africa Corporation, a subsidiary of Bidco Africa, left the firm last month alongside John K'Otieno and Baker Magunda, a Nigeria national.

Mr Magunda was the Chief Growth Officer at Dance Africa Corporation, while Mr K’Otieno headed operations at the subsidiary based in Mauritius.

The trio, who are also former executives at Diageo, joined Bidco in November 2022 and were tasked with leading the firm to expand operations across the continent.

“Today marks the transition of our leadership as our esteemed Board of Directors takes the helm to steer us toward our next chapter, while we bid farewell to valued colleagues - Baker Magunda, Gerald Mahinda, and John K'Otieno, who will no longer hold any position within our Group with immediate effect,” Bidco Africa chairman Vimal Shah said in a notice to staff.

