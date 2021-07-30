Companies Bolt drivers to access instant cash

By CONSTANT MUNDA

More by this Author Summary The Estonian-owned mobility firm says the option, dubbed Early Cash-Out, gives drivers instant access to their dues.

Drivers previously waited for a week to withdraw earnings.

Bolt, a digital transport service provider, has unveiled a new feature enabling drivers on its platform to withdraw income “as and when they need it” in a bid to stay ahead of rivals in an increasingly competitive industry.

The Estonian-owned mobility firm says the option, dubbed Early Cash-Out, gives drivers instant access to their dues such as bonuses, passenger discounts and card payments, improving their cash flows.

Drivers previously waited for a week to withdraw earnings.

“We strongly believe the feature will offer our drivers convenient, faster and effortless accessibility to their earnings in real-time,” Bolt regional manager for East Africa Kenneth Micah said in a statement.

“[This will], in turn, increase their productivity, workflow, and overall financial well-being.”

The new feature comes on the back of persistent agitation by ride-hailing drivers for better pay amid rising operating cost such as fuel expenses.