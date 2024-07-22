Britam adds benefits in insurance scheme for nurses, clinical officers

Britam General has expanded the benefits under its indemnity insurance scheme for nurses and clinical officers.

An indemnity is a comprehensive form of insurance compensation for damages or losses. In this type of cover, insurers traditionally promise to make the insured party whole again for any covered loss in exchange for premiums the policyholder pays.

The most common claims under professional indemnity insurance include allegations of negligence or malpractice, defamation, breach of confidentiality, cost of disciplinary hearings, and loss of documents.

“The benefits of Britam’s professional indemnity cover for nurses and clinical officers, which has a free last expense benefit and personal accident cover embedded in it, are numerous. It provides comprehensive financial protection in the event of a claim or lawsuit alleging negligence or malpractice,” the insurer said.

“This includes covering legal defence costs, such as attorney fees, court expenses, and potential settlements or damages awarded to the claimant,” it added.

A last-expense benefit is a funeral cover to help families deal with the burden of meeting the last-respect expenses on the death of a family member. Britam said that in addition to financial protection, its indemnity coverage offers the medical staff risk management resources and support.

“This includes guidance on best practices, safety protocols, and risk mitigation strategies to help them enhance their practice, reduce errors, and promote patient safety. The policy also helps protect the professional reputation of nurses and clinical officers by providing legal representation to defend against unfounded claims, thus preserving their standing in the healthcare community and maintaining trust with patients and colleagues,” the insurer said.