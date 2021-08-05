Companies Brothers charged with theft of Sh154m from Dubai Bank

Kirpal Singh and Amarjeet Singh before a Milimani court in Nairobi on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 where they denied fraud charges. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By Richard Munguti

Two elderly brothers, Kirpal Singh, 78, and Amarjeet Singh, 72, have been charged with stealing more than Sh154 million from the collapsed Dubai Bank Kenya 14 years ago.

When they appeared yesterday before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi, defence lawyer Robert Githui, who applied for their release on bond, disclosed that the two had been cleared of any criminal culpability in another case pending at the High Court.

The brothers, who are directors of Kamp General Engineers Company, face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, stealing and handling of stolen property. They denied four counts the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) filed against them.

The DPP, through State Prosecutor Angela Fuchaka, alleged that the stolen millions were siphoned through the account of Kamp General Engineers, which held an account in the collapsed Dubai Bank.

Ms Fuchaka, who did not oppose the release of the brothers on bond, said the case would be consolidated with another one against Hassan Mohammed Zubeid, which is listed for hearing on August 9, 2021.

Ms Fuchaka said Mr Zubeid is out on Sh300,000 cash bail.

“I will [provide] evidence before this court to the effect that the accused had been cleared from any wrongdoing by the top management of the collapsed bank,” said Mr Githui.

And while freeing the two on bond, Mr Andayi directed each accused to deposit Sh1 million cash bail.

He also directed the prosecution to furnish the suspects with witness statements and all exhibits to enable them to prepare their defenses.

The brothers are charged that between July 14, 2009, and September 1, 2015, they conspired to defraud the collapsed bank. They also face a second count of conspiring to defraud Dubai Bank Sh5,643,512 through Kamp General Engineers Company between July 4, 2007, and September 1, 2015.

The third count states that they stole $1,485,722.31 (more than Sh148 million).

They faced an alternative charge of retaining the millions in their bank account at Dubai Bank while knowing or having reason to believe the money had been stolen.

Mr Githui told the court that at the opportune time, the brothers would be cleared of any criminal culpability because they are innocent.