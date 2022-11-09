Companies Carrefour ends absence from Nairobi city centre

A Carrefour store in Mombasa. PHOTO | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

More by this Author

French supermarket chain Carrefour has opened a branch in Nairobi’s central business district (CBD), ending its absence from the city centre where its rivals have operations.

The new branch, located at Comet House along Monrovia Street, targets shoppers working in the CBD.

It becomes the 19th outlet of the Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim local franchise.

“The new store allows us to move closer and serve customers that previously could not access our products while at work or in the CBD,” Majid Al Futtaim said in a statement.

Carrefour stores in Nairobi are mainly located in various malls in the city suburbs, including the Hub, Garden City, Two Rivers, Southfield Mall, TRM, Sarit, Nairobi Mega Mall, Village Market, Next Gen Mall and Galleria Mall.

The new store will stock fresh foods, including fruits and vegetables, as well as consumer goods, cleaning and household products, and personal hygiene products.

“Kenya remains a key market in our expansion strategy, with many opportunities to grow our network across the country through physical stores and e-commerce offering.”

The supermarket is currently running a 50 percent discount until the end of the month on various products, such as electronics and clothing, among others, as it seeks to grow more customers.

Its sales last year surged 25.8 percent to Sh32.9 billion, an increase from Sh26.2 billion recorded in 2020.

Carrefour opened its first outlet in Kenya in 2016. It has grown to become on of the top retailer in the country offering cut-throat competition to Quickmart and Naivas as the battle for space in the market.