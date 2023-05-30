Companies Carrefour opens new branch at Square Mall, Eastleigh

Carrefour Supermarket in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

More by this Author

French supermarket chain Carrefour will, on Wednesday, launch its new outlet at the Business Bay Square Mall in Eastleigh, Nairobi as part of its expansion in the Kenyan market.

The retail franchise, owned by Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, had grown its footprint to 19 branches as of December 2022.

The new outlet is targeting the high footfall of customers who visit Eastleigh to shop for clothes and household items.

Read: How Carrefour rebates are squeezing suppliers

It will also serve those living in the busy area and adjacent estates.

“As part of its strategic plan to expand its footprint in the Kenyan Market, Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, will [on the] 31st May 2023 open its doors to its 20th store at the new Business Bay Square Mall in Eastleigh,” reads the company media invite.

Carrefour opened its first store in Kenya in 2016 and now has 20 outlets.

It has been aggressively growing its online shopping arm in Kenya riding on the rise of e-commerce which it sees as a bright spot.

The multinational stores in Nairobi are mainly located in various malls in the city suburbs, including the Hub, Garden City, Two Rivers, Southfield Mall, Thika Road Mall (TRM), Sarit, Nairobi Mega Mall, Village Market, Next Gen Mall and Galleria Mall.

The retail store ended its absence in the city’s business district after opening its 19th outlet at the Comet House along Monrovia Street, targeting shoppers working in the CBD.

Read: Carrefour ends absence from Nairobi city centre

The retail store introduced a self-service checkout at its Westgate Mall in March allowing customers to shop and complete purchases without the assistance of cashiers.

Carrefour is locked in stiff competition against Naivas and Quickmart, especially in Nairobi where the French retail franchise’s stores are concentrated.

→ [email protected]