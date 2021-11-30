Companies Centum narrows half-year loss to Sh662m

Centum chief executive James Mworia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

Centum Investment Group #ticker:CTUM said on Tuesday higher investment income helped the company narrow its half-year net loss by 66 percent to Sh662.1 million.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm had posted a net loss of Sh1.98 billion in the same period last year.

The review period saw Centum Group sales jump from Sh136.2 million to Sh1.23 billion, while investment and other income jumped from Sh329 million to Sh771 million.

Group CEO James Mworia said the company was witnessing recovery across various segments following the Covid-19 economic disruptions that had impacted the performance.

Its real estate and Two Rivers subsidiaries reduced losses but remained in the loss-making territory while its financial services and trading businesses recorded an increase in profitability.

"We have seen improved performance in the first half from the various business segments as they recover and the economy rebounds from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.