Companies CFAO cuts Fortuner price on local assembly

President William Ruto with Cfao Motors Kenya MD Arvinder Reel (2nd right) during the Launch of Toyota Fortuner local assembly line at Associated Vehicle Assembler in Miritini in Mombasa County on July 29, 2023. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

More by this Author

CFAO Motors Kenya has cut the price of its Toyota Fortuner sport utility vehicle (SUV) to Sh11.5 million from the previous Sh13.2 million, benefitting from tax exemptions on local assembly.

Vehicle parts headed to assembly plants are exempt from the 35 percent import duty, giving them a price advantage in a policy designed to encourage local production.

Read: Dealers move luxury vehicles ahead of presidential results

Vehicles shipped in fully built from overseas markets like Japan, the UK, and South Africa are charged an import duty of 35 percent, excise duty ranging from 25 percent to 35 percent, depending on the size of the engine and value-added tax of 16 percent. The taxes are paid cumulatively and in that order.

CFAO Motors started assembling the Toyota Fortuner (automatic diesel) models at the Mombasa-based Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA) at the end of July.

The dealer imports semi-knockdown (SKD) parts of the vehicle including the welded and painted body. Other parts such as wheels and batteries are then put together at the assembly plant.

Read: New vehicle sales hit 7439 in seven months to July

CFAO Motors expects the price cut to lift sales of the model which stood at 45 units in the six months to June.

→ [email protected]