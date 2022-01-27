Companies Chicken tops online food orders in Nairobi

By HILLARY KIMUYU

Chicken was the most ordered food online in Nairobi, a new report indicates.

The Bolt Food Index Report 2021 shows that spicy fried chicken topped the list of orders between January and November, followed by chips and chicken and fried chicken. Chicken winglets were fourth.

“We have over 50 different cuisines offering chicken in various types. Some of the key drivers include affordability of meals and the familiarity of brands such as Java, Chicken Inn, ArtCaffe and KFC,” said Bolt Food Country Manager Edgar Kipng’etich Kitur.

The food delivery firm said it also noted shifts in consumer behaviour with customers placing orders for European and Asian cuisine.

“Nairobians are diversifying from fast-food restaurants and opting to choose chicken from Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish restaurants,” said Mr Kitur.

The report shows peak food delivery orders are at 2 pm during weekdays and 9 pm at weekends.

Availability of popular vendors, awareness and affordability have played a huge role in the growth of online shopping platforms such as Bolt Food and its competitors Jumia Food, Uber Eats and Glovo.