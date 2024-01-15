Companies Co-op Bank staff charged with Sh2.2 million theft

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A Co-operative Bank of Kenya IT expert has been charged with disclosing to a third-party account details of a customer from whom Sh2.2 million was stolen.

Mr Simon Sirere Seno, a Digital Data and E-Channels Support Officer, was accused of accessing data held at the bank's Finacle Computer System (FCS) for a customer, Nancy Nyambura Kihanga.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe heard that Mr Seno with intent to steal Sh2,210,241, allegedly accessed personal data of Ms Kihanga without prior authority of the data controller nor the data subject.

Mr Seno was charged alongside Harrison Mwaura Njoroge. They were charged with stealing Sh2,210,241 from the account of Ms Kihanga held at the bank's Kayole Branch.

The charge sheet stated that the money was stolen between October 5-11, 2023. Mr Seno was separately charged with accessing the bank's computer system with intent to commit offences.

The accused denied six counts preferred against them by the prosecution led by Ms Judy Koech.

They applied to be released on bond, but Ms Koech opposed the same saying the case will be consolidated with a related case pending before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi.

Ms Koech asked Justice Shikwe to direct that the present case be placed before Justice Nanzushi for further directions on bond.

The defence lawyer said he was not aware there are other cases involving the same transactions before other courts.

Justice Shikwe directed the suspects be presented before Justice Nanzushi for further directions.

