Co-op, NCBA, Family Bank top customer experience poll

Co-operative Bank of Kenya, NCBA, and Family Bank have been ranked top in a customer experience survey of the country’s 39 commercial banks by the Kenya Bankers Association(KBA).

The annual survey, which is targeted at evaluating the quality of service to customers, ranked Co-op Bank overall winner followed by NCBA and Family Bank, respectively.

Among tier-one lenders, Co-op Bank was ranked top followed by NCBA and KCB Bank, respectively while Family Bank was ranked as having the best customer service among tier-two lenders, followed by National Bank of Kenya and Prime Bank in third place.

ABC Bank was ranked the top among the tier-three lenders, Sidian Bank was second while HF Group came third.

“The results show that the respondents had an overwhelmingly positive view of their banks’ customer experience. 96.9 percent of the respondents rated their experience with their banks above three,” the survey said.

The survey is done annually by KBA in collaboration with the KBA Customer Service Working Group, which is composed of members from the banking sector.

Close to half of the respondents, 49.7 percent, rated their experience with their main banks at five, the highest rating. Another 37.2 percent rated it at four while 10 percent rated their customer experience at three.

The high score in customer experience comes despite the recent developments where Kenyans have complained of poor services offered by various banks on social media, especially X.

The 2023 banking industry customer satisfaction survey obtained 30,608 responses compared to 33,801 responses received in the 2022 Survey. The annual survey was conducted online.

KBA chief executive officer Habil Olaka said customer feedback shows that banks need to improve on services to those living with a disability.

“Today, satisfactory customer experience is increasingly demanding an understanding of customers’ needs from their individual perspectives and needs,” he said.

