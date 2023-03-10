Companies Competition watchdog services go live on e-Citizen portal

By KEPHA MUIRURI

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has integrated its electronic filing portal into the e-Citizen platform bringing its services to the government’s official digital payments system.

“This integration will enhance efficiency in filing applications relating to proposed mergers and exemptions and complaints relating to restrictive trade practices, abuse of buyer power and consumer rights infringements,” CAK stated.

“The Authority expects this integration to increase accessibility and widen the visibility of its services across the country and beyond.”

CAK has also developed a mobile application to facilitate e-filing services.

CAK joins other State agencies whose services are hosted on the e-Citizen portal, including the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Business Registration Service, Kenya Ports Authority and the National Safety and Transport Authority.

Other agencies expected to make their services available online include Communication Authority, the National Cereals and Produce Board, National Environment Management Authority, Kenya National Library Services and the Kenya Airports Authority.

The portal allows citizens and foreign residents to seek government services and pay via mobile money, debit cards, and e-Citizen agents.

CAK is tasked with enhancing the public’s welfare by promoting and protecting effective market competition and preventing misleading marketing conduct.

