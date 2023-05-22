Companies Continental hotel heirs to pay Sh521m Co-op loan

Co-operative Bank of Kenya is eyeing more than Sh500 million after winning a decades-long case against a couple arising from a loan deal.

The lender won the case in November 2020 after Justice Francis Tuiyott (then High Court Judge) dismissed the case by Hellen Njeri Nderitu and James Nderitu, who had sued the bank demanding more than Sh400 million.

Justice Tuiyott dismissed the petition by the couple, who have since died and allowed the lenders to counterclaim where it sought Sh521 million from the loan deal.

The couple had accused the bank of taking over their properties including a hotel (Kenya Continental Holdings), after an alleged botched loan.

They filed the case in 2002 but it was dismissed by the High Court and were ordered to pay the lender millions plus costs of the suit.

“There is no exposure to the Bank in this matter. Parties are negotiating a settlement on how the decretal sums shall be paid to the Bank,” Co-op Bank says in its latest annual report.

The bank revealed that the beneficiaries of the estate are pursuing letters of administration so that they can complete the consent process.

In the judgment, Justice Tuiyott allowed a counterclaim filed by the bank of Sh145 million against Kenya Continental Hotel Limited plus interest at the rate of 18 percent per annum from January 29, 1999, until payment in full.

The court also directed the hotel to pay Sh80.6 million with interest at the rate of 20 percent per annum from September 25, 2000, until payment in full, while the guarantors were asked to pay a sum not exceeding Sh100 million each.

Ms Nderitu had contested plans by the bank to take over her properties arguing that the security documents were signed at her matrimonial home and at the behest of her husband and that the lenders were privy to the undue influence, fraud and deceit around their execution.

She had accused the bank of negligence and connivance with Kenya Continental and failed to recover the debt while continuing to give further loans.

The couple had accused the lender of failing to honour the financial arrangement and to fully disburse the sums agreed.

The loan was meant to improve and refurbish the hotel on Rhapta Road in Westlands but the couple claimed that the bank stopped the finance before completion of the works and recalled the loans.

The judge, however, dismissed the couple’s case and said they did not prove that the charge documents were not properly attested or explained.

“As a consequence the plank of the Plaintiff’s case crumbles. The argument that the instruments were obtained by undue influence, fraud and deceit is also untenable because it has to be taken, as certified by the advocate,” the judge said.

