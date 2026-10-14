Court clears way for Spanish firm’s bid to liquidate Ketraco over Sh10bn award

The High Court has cleared the way for a Spanish company, C.A. Infraestructuras T&I SLU, to pursue liquidation of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) over an unpaid Sh10 billion award, rejecting the State agency’s attempt to stop the case.
The court dismissed Ketraco's preliminary objection, ruling that government ownership does not automatically exempt the electricity transmission company from insolvency proceedings or require Cabinet approval before a creditor files a liquidation petition.