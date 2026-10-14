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Land market activity posts first fall in five years

Land ownership documents issued by the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning contracted to 282,392 title deeds in the year to June 2026 from 436,212 a year earlier.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Constant Munda

Correspondent

Nation Media Group


Kenya’s land market recorded its first annual fall in title deed issuance in five years, signalling a slowdown in property transactions as bank lending to the sector shrank and house prices came under pressure.

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