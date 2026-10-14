Land market activity posts first fall in five years





Kenya’s land market recorded its first annual fall in title deed issuance in five years, signalling a slowdown in property transactions as bank lending to the sector shrank and house prices came under pressure.

Land ownership documents issued by the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning contracted 35.3 percent to 282,392 title deeds in the year to June 2026 from 436,212 a year earlier.

The drop, according to a budgetary report by the State department to the National Treasury, reversed four consecutive years of growth.

The decline also reflected a shortfall of 137,608 title deeds as the government had planned to process 420,000 of the documents in the last financial year. This saw the State achieve 67.2 percent of its goal.

The department issued 422,313 titles in the year to June 2024 and 436,212 in financial year 2024/25, the highest annual tally in decades as per the data publicly available.

The Lands department attributed the underperformance to fewer land transactions, writing in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) report: “Underachievement in FY2025/26 is due to low land transaction.”

The slump is a bellwether of the pace of land purchases and property investment in an economy where secure ownership documents underpin transactions, development projects and access to financing.

Title deeds provide proof of land ownership and are critical when selling property, developing land or using it as security to obtain a bank loan.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows that net domestic credit to real estate fell by Sh6.1 billion to Sh445.9 billion in the year to June 2026, from Sh452 billion a year earlier.

The 1.35 percent contraction in net lending coincided with the slump in title issuance, providing another indicator of weakening momentum in the property market, although the figures do not show how many transactions were delayed.

Real estate credit covers financing for construction companies, builders and developers to acquire land and build residential estates, commercial complexes and industrial parks. It also includes household loans to purchase homes or land, and borrowing secured against existing property.

The contraction in the year to June marked a reversal after years of expansion in the stock of bank credit to the sector, whose growth had slowed considerably before turning negative in the latest financial year.

Real estate credit increased by 32.4 percent to Sh414 billion in the year to June 2022, from Sh312.7 billion a year earlier, before rising more moderately to Sh429.2 billion in the year ended June 2023 and Sh444.7 billion in the subsequent year.

Growth slowed further to 1.64 percent in the year to June 2025, when credit reached Sh452 billion, before the latest decline.

The drop coincides with growing pressure on property prices around Nairobi, where house prices in satellite towns fell in the two quarters to June, while land prices recorded their slowest growth in eight years.

HassConsult, a property agency that tracks the market through a quarterly property index, reported that land prices in Nairobi’s satellite towns grew a marginal 1.4 percent in the first two quarters of 2026, marking a slowdown in a market that had largely recorded annual double-digit price growth for nearly two decades from 2002.

The satellite towns include Kiambu, Kitengela, Ngong, Limuru, Athi River, Syokimau and Tigoni, which have attracted homebuyers seeking more affordable alternatives to Nairobi’s residential neighbourhoods.

“Despite resilient occupier demand, satellite towns continue to face greater price pressure than Nairobi’s suburbs, reflecting the sensitivity of their buyer base to rising household costs and tighter economic conditions,” Sakina Hassanali, HassConsult’s co-chief executive and creative director, said earlier.