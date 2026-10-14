Land market activity posts first fall in five years

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Land ownership documents issued by the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning contracted to 282,392 title deeds in the year to June 2026 from 436,212 a year earlier.
By
Constant Munda
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Kenya’s land market recorded its first annual fall in title deed issuance in five years, signalling a slowdown in property transactions as bank lending to the sector shrank and house prices came under pressure.
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