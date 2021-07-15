Companies Court stops hiring of EACC deputy boss

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The High Court has stopped the anti-graft agency from hiring a deputy CEO over mandatory requirements set by the commission, which will lock out eligible Kenyans from the job.

Justice Nzioki wa Makau certified the case by Kevin Otieno Odongo as urgent and granted a temporary injunction barring Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Public Service Commission from conducting interviews and filling the position.

The High Court has stopped the anti-graft agency from hiring a deputy CEO over mandatory requirements set by the commission, which will lock out eligible Kenyans from the job.

Justice Nzioki wa Makau certified the case by Kevin Otieno Odongo as urgent and granted a temporary injunction barring Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Public Service Commission from conducting interviews and filling the position.

The notice inviting candidates was published on July 9. Mr Odongo says the notice is discriminatory as it excludes eligible members of the public from competing for the position.

He says the commission had customised the requirements in such a manner as to target a particular outcome for the position.

One of the requirements is one must have at least 17 years’ work experience out of which at least five years at the position of director in a public organisation or its equivalent in a reputable institution.

The holder must have served in fields such as ethics and governance, law, fraud investigations, economic intelligence, public administration, leadership, management and economics, audit, accounting or public relations.

“That an order of temporary injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the 1st respondent from conducting interviews, recruiting, nominating or appointing any person to the position of deputy chief executive officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, pending the hearing and determination of this application,” the judge said.

Lawyer Adrian Kamotho also challenged the recruitment urging the court to put on hold the process until the legality and propriety of the notice is ascertained by the court.

“The decision by the Respondent to customise requirements in such a manner as to target a particular outcome for the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Respondent is scandalous and disgraceful in light of the hallowed constitutional status accorded to the Respondent in matters of integrity,” Mr Kamotho said.

The lawyer said the commission deliberately set the mandatory qualifications for deputy CEO to be onerously higher than those applicable to the substantive CEO position, thereby casting serious aspersions to the objectivity and fairness of the recruitment process.

He wants the court to determine whether the position of the deputy CEO as currently configured is provided for in law.

The lawyer says if the position is provided for in law, what are the applicable qualifications for appointment, among them the minimum qualifications.

“Whether the requirement for applicants to possess at least 17 years relevant work experience-more than that required for appointment as Chief Justice, Attorney General or President of the Republic of Kenya, is reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom,” he said.

He says Article 73 of the Constitution requires EACC to conduct its affairs in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity of EACC as a trustworthy constitutional commission.

Justice Makau directed the case to be heard on July 26.