Court stops State fund’s bid to get Sh189m from Chase Bank

The High Court has dismissed a petition by Kenya Enterprises Development Fund Board (KEDFB) seeking to recover Sh189.3 million from collapsed Chase Bank Limited.
Justice Aleem Visram allowed the application by the bank, which was placed under liquidation, stating that the matter had been decided by another court which ordered Quarandum Ltd to refund the money to the State-owned corporation.
“A compensation order having already been made in the said matter, and given that execution is still pending, I am satisfied that the present suit would not yield anything further and would therefore be improper use of judicial time and resources,” the judge ruled.
The claim arose from a corruption case in which businessman Mukuria Ngamau- a director of Quarandum, was found guilty and sentenced to 27 years in jail for stealing Sh180 million from the State-owned fund.